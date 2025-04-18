Who Is Alan Garber, Jewish Economist Fighting Trump Over Antisemitism

Nearly three months since he returned to the White House, US President Donald Trump's goal to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes at federal institutions has him at loggerheads with an institution older than the United States itself - Harvard University.

Taking this battle to the Trump administration, which last Friday demanded the university end its DEI initiatives in hiring, admissions, and programs, is a 69-year-old Jewish man. Alan M Garber, the 31st President of Harvard University, was unequivocal in his rejection of these demands, including sharing hiring data.

"Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard," he said in a letter addressed to the Harvard community.

Who is Alan M Garber?