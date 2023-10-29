How Matthew Perry Beat Death in 2018 After His Heart Stopped Beating

Matthew Perry died aged 54 on Saturday

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, died on Saturday. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub, US media reported. He was 54. As per the Los Angeles Times, first responders found Mr Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him.

"We responded at 4:10 pm…It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told the news agency AFP.

The news of Matthew Perry's death has sent shockwaves in the industry. From his celebrity friends to fans, tributes are pouring in for everyone's favorite Chandler.

But did you know there was a time when Mr Perry's heart had stopped beating during surgery? He was 49 at that time.

The actor, in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", spoke about the time when he suffered a burst colon due to drug usage in 2018. It also required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.

Speaking to People, Mr Perry had said that he was in the hospital for a period of five months.

“The doctors told my family that I had a two-percent chance to live. That's the time I really came close to my life ending,” he said.

Mr Perry added that he slipped into a coma for weeks.

He also recalled the time when his heart stopped beating for five minutes during surgery, the report added.

"It wasn't a heart attack — I didn't flatline — but nothing had been beating," he had said.

As per Mr Perry, his memoir was dedicated to "all of the sufferers out there." In the prologue, he said, "I should be dead."