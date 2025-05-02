"What They Deserve": Trump To Strip Harvard Of Its Tax Exempt Status

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. President Trump announced plans to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, stating in a social media post that it's what the institution deserves.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the administration will strip Harvard University of its tax exempt status.

"We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve!" Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

On Tuesday, the Ivy League University released its long awaited internal probe report on campus antisemitism, which showed that latter harboured a hostile environment towards Jews, Israelis and Muslims.

“I am sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community,” Harvard's interim president Alan Garbar said in a statement.



This move comes amid Trump administration freezing $2.2 billion in multiyear federal grants over Harvard's refusal to help stamp out alleged antisemitism and hate in the university campus.

Harvard had responded by earlier by saying that the removal of its tax exempt status would jeopardise critical research, its educational mission and reduce financial aid for students.