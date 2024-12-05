What Prince Harry Said On Separation Rumours With Meghan Markle

Over the last few months, whenever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made solo public appearances, the media and royal family observers wondered if there was trouble in their marriage.

And now, Prince Harry has finally addressed all the rumours, saying, “Apparently we've bought or moved houses 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?”



At The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Harry, 40, discussed his life and speculations surrounding his marriage with Meghan, 43.



At the Summit, DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Harry about the interest many have in the couple's personal life. He shared that when he searched his name on Google News, "there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan being in California right now, and you're here,” Sorkin said.



Asked why the couple was doing independent events and not together, Harry said, "Because you invited me, you should have known!”



Sorkin then continued, "True... Is that normal for you? The second there's an article — she's in California, you're in New York — they say, ‘Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?”



To this, Harry replied, "No, that's definitely not a good thing."



Although Harry admitted that it was hard to keep up with, he tries to ignore it.



“It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls...Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, ‘Yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”



He further said he had “no doubt” that his interview with Sorkin “will be spun or twisted somehow against me," adding that maybe "the host will also be trolled relentlessly.”



“For that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault,” he quipped.



The divorce rumours started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen appearing separately at various professional engagements. While many called it a “professional separation,” the move was said to be a new “twin-track” approach that could overhaul their image, The New York Post reported.