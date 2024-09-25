What Is the Axis of Resistance? Can It Challenge Israel's Military Power?

At least 558 people have been killed across southern Lebanon following Israel's largest aerial offensive against Hezbollah since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7. The Lebanese health ministry reported that around 1,650 have been wounded, with nearly 100 women and children among the dead. Meanwhile, Gaza faces a deepening humanitarian crisis as relentless Israeli airstrikes have killed over 40,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population.

At the heart of this conflict lies the Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance of state and non-state actors united against Western influence and Israeli aggression

What is the Axis of Resistance?

The Axis of Resistance is a coalition led by Iran. It includes various militant groups and political organisations like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria's Assad regime, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen. These groups, backed by Iran's military expertise and financial resources, have intensified their opposition to Israeli actions, especially since the war in Gaza escalated after last October.

Iran's primary tool in coordinating these forces is the Quds Force, a division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is responsible for conducting covert operations and supporting militant groups across the region. Iran uses this network to solidify its influence and confront Israel and Western allies in the Middle East.

On multiple occasions, Yemen's Houthi movement, which has aligned itself with Iran and Hezbollah, have claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones towards Israel. Yemen's Defence Minister Mohamed Nasser Al-Atifi recently declared that the Houthis were prepared to continue targeting Israeli forces after the Jewish state's attack on Lebanon.

Iran has methodically built this alliance over decades. It has long been accused of providing financial aid and military training to various factions within the Axis, especially Hezbollah and Hamas. According to US estimates, Iran provides around $700 million annually to Hezbollah and over $100 million to Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Can the Axis of Resistance challenge Israel?

The Axis of Resistance presents a significant military and ideological challenge to Israel. The country's military capabilities, backed by the US and advanced defence technology like the Iron Dome, give it a substantial advantage in terms of firepower and defence systems.

Groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, meanwhile, rely on asymmetric warfare, using rocket attacks, guerilla tactics and underground networks to combat Israel's superior conventional military strength.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah remains Israel's primary concern due to its proximity and large arsenal. A full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel would likely be devastating for both sides, as Hezbollah's rockets could overwhelm Israeli defences, while Israeli airpower could inflict severe damage on Lebanon.

In Gaza, Hamas continues its resistance, despite heavy Israeli bombardment. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening, with over thousand Palestinians reportedly killed and lakhs displaced since the conflict began.