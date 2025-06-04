What Is Fusarium Graminearum, Smuggled By Chinese Woman, Boyfriend Into US

Two Chinese nationals have been charged with smuggling a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States. Authorities say the pathogen could be used as a biological weapon.

Zunyong Liu, 34, and Yunqing Jian, 33, have been accused of illegally bringing Fusarium graminearum, a fungus known to cause "head blight" in crops, into a University of Michigan lab for research purpose. Officials said the fungus was identified in scientific research as a possible agroterrorism agent capable of causing billions of dollars in crop damage.

What Are Biological Pathogens?

Biological pathogens are microorganisms that can cause disease or harm to other living organisms, including humans, animals, and plants.

What Is Fusarium Graminearum?

Fusarium graminearum is a harmful fungus that infects cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, and corn. It causes a disease known as Fusarium head blight (FHB) or "scab", damaging grain quality and reducing crop yields.

This fungus produces toxins such as deoxynivalenol and zearalenone, which can contaminate grains. They pose health risks to humans and animals, including vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive issues.

Due to its potential to devastate crops and contaminate food supplies, Fusarium graminearum is considered a significant threat to agriculture and food safety.

What Is Agroterrorism?

Agroterrorism is the deliberate act of introducing plant or animal diseases, pests, or other harmful biological agents into agricultural systems with the intention of causing widespread harm. It is a form of bioterrorism specifically targeting the food supply chain - crops, livestock, or food processing infrastructure - with an aim to destabilise economies, create panic, or undermine trust in government institutions.

The threat is significant because agriculture is naturally vulnerable.

Fields, barns, and processing plants are often open and spread over large areas, making it difficult to protect them entirely. Harmful agents like bacteria, viruses, or fungi can be easily introduced into these systems, sometimes even undetected for days or weeks. Once a pathogen spreads, it can cause major economic losses and food shortages.

Previous Case Of Agroterrorism

A well-known example of agroterrorism occurred in 1984 when a religious cult in Oregon contaminated salad bars with salmonella to influence local elections. The attack sickened over 750 people and showed how easily food systems could be exploited.

Symptoms Of 'Head Blight' In Crops

Fusarium head blight infects the flowering parts of cereal plants, causing premature bleaching of the spikes. Infected kernels become shrivelled, chalky white, or pinkish. The disease can lead to significant yield loss and poor grain quality. Contaminated grain may be rejected for food or animal feed, impacting both domestic use and international trade.