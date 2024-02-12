What Is Alaskapox, Viral Disease That Claimed A Life In US

An Alaskapox lesion about 10 days after symptom onset.

Health officials in Alaska have confirmed the first death linked to the recently identified virus known as Alaskapox. An old immunocompromised man from the Kenai peninsula, south of Anchorage, died in late January from the disease. According to a release from the Alaska Department of Public Health, the individual was receiving treatment at the time and is one of just seven cases of Alaskapox that have been reported.

The man said he had not travelled recently and lived alone in the woods. Officials speculated that he might have contracted Alaskapox from a house cat who killed small mammals regularly and scratched him when the illness first appeared. Although the cat's test results showed no infection, it might have spread through its claws, as per the New York Post.

The man was administered antibiotics after noticing a red lump under his right armpit in September. However, his symptoms worsened and included pain and weariness six weeks later. In December, he had a "battery of tests" while in the hospital and the results showed that he had cowpox. The Centres for Disease Control conducted more testing and discovered that the illness was Alaskapox.

Here's everything you need to know about Alaskapox:

What is the Alaskapox virus?

Alaskapox is an orthopox virus that was initially identified in a lady residing in the Fairbanks area in 2015, as per the Alaska Division of Public Health. There have been reports of six further human illnesses as of December 2023. A class of viruses known as orthopoxviruses includes the Alasapox virus. Skin lesions are caused by these viruses when they infect mammals.

Alaskapox belongs to the same genus as cowpox, monkeypox, and smallpox. It is especially prevalent in tiny animals, such as shrews and voles.

According to the State of Alaska's website, "To date, no human-to-human transmission of Alaskapox virus has been documented. However, since certain orthopoxviruses can be transmitted through direct contact with skin lesions, we recommend that people with skin lesions possibly caused by Alaskapox keep the affected area covered with a bandage."

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include enlarged lymph nodes and joint or muscle discomfort. People with Alaskapox have reported one or more skin lesions. Many people who contracted Alaskapox initially believed a spider or other insect had bitten them. Almost every patient had a little ailment that went away on its own in weeks. Immunocompromised people might be at increased risk for more severe illness.

Can Alaskapox spread to others?

Although there is no evidence of the virus spreading from person to person, certain orthopoxviruses can be transferred through direct contact with lesions, especially when there is broken skin contact with lesion fluids. People with skin lesions that may be the result of Alaskapox are advised to cover the affected area with a bandage and refrain from sharing bedding or other linens that have come into contact with the lesion.

