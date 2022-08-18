Wendy's Employee In US Charged With Murder After Customer He Punched Dies

The incident took place at Wendy's outlet in Arizona on July 26. (Representational Photo)

A man working at a Wendy's outlet in United States' Arizona has been charged with murder after the elderly customer he punched died, Fox News said in a report. The attacker has been identified by the police as 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick. He faces charges of second-degree murder, the outlet further reported. The incident took place on July 26 when Kendrick punched the 67-year-old man in the side of the head at the Wendy's outlet located in Prescott Valley after he complained about his food.

The police have released the video of the Wendy's employee's vicious attack. It shows the customer returning to the counter after receiving his order and complaining about the food. As he moves away, the footage shows Kendrick run around the corner and attacking the elderly customer while he was having ice-cream.

The police said that the man was knocked down to the ground by the blow and hit his head on the floor, which caused him to lose consciousness, according to the outlet.

"A customer complained about his food order at which time, the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head," the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.

It further said that the customer died on August 5 after which murder proceedings were initiated against Kendrick.

The 67-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital after the attack and remained in critical condition for more than a week.

Kendrick was earlier charged with aggravated assault in the incident but charges have since been raised to second-degree murder. He remains in police custody.