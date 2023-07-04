Peak Of "Rioting" Has Passed, But "I Will Be Cautious": France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of mayors on Tuesday that the "peak" of rioting had passed but he remained cautious about calling an end to the violence.

Violence in French cities had halved in 24 hours

Paris:

"Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we've seen in previous days has passed," Macron said, according to TV pictures of his speech which was confirmed to AFP by a participant at the meeting.

