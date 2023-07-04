Peak Of 'Rioting' Has Passed, But 'I Will Be Cautious': France's Macron

Violence in French cities had halved in 24 hours

French President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of mayors on Tuesday that the "peak" of rioting had passed but he remained cautious about calling an end to the violence.

"Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we've seen in previous days has passed," Macron said, according to TV pictures of his speech which was confirmed to AFP by a participant at the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)