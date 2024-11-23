Advertisement

Wealthy countries Agree To Raise COP29 Climate Deal To $300 Bllion: Report

$250 billion proposal for a deal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency on Friday, was panned by developing countries as insultingly low.

COP29: Wealthy countries agree to raise global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035.
Baku:

The European Union, United States and other wealthy countries at the COP29 climate summit have agreed to raise their offer of a global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035, sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The shift in position came after a $250 billion proposal for a deal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency on Friday, was panned by developing countries as insultingly low.

Five sources with knowledge of the closed-door discussions said the EU had agreed they could accept the higher number. Two of the sources said the United States, Australia and Britain were also on board.

Delegates at the UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan were awaiting a new draft of a global deal on climate finance on Saturday morning, after negotiators worked through the night.

It was not immediately clear if the wealthy countries' revised position had been communicated to developing countries at COP29.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations. The U.S. delegation at COP29 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com