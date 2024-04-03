'We Don't Doubt Our Victory': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Madhya Pradesh

BJP Chief JP Nadda was addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Highlighting the achievements of the Bhartiya Janata party under PM Modi's rule, BJP national President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that it is the hard work of the past generations, which has led the BJP on the path of grand triumph.

While addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, JP Nadda said, "We have witnessed that era when we were uncertain about our victory as we filed our nomination papers. Today, the BJP is advancing on the path of grand triumph. From the time when we used to file nomination papers, there were doubts in our minds, about if we would win the elections or not? Now when we have entered the battleground we don't doubt our victory, we rather think what will be the difference in the vote percentage. It is the hard work and sacrifice of the generations who have worked, because of which the party has reached here".

Highlighting the party's achievements including the abrogation of Article 370 and a ban on Triple Talaq, Mr Nadda said that all this could happen only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are an ideology-based party. None of the leaders dared to remove triple talaq. It was the Modi government that brought Muslim women into the mainstream by ending the triple talaq," Mr Nadda said.

"People used to say that Article 370 won't be removed. But I am happy to say that under PM Modi's leadership and due to his desire, and due to Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy, Article 370 was abrogated and 'one nation, one mark, one constitution' was ensured in the country," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which he will hold a crucial organisational meeting, informed an official press release.

Earlier in an address in MP's Shehdol, BJP leader JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress party over their 'divisive politics' in the country.

"For a long time, Shahdol has seen a period when this area was neglected. The governments that were formed at that time used to fight elections by dividing the society, in the name of casteism, nepotism and appeasement, but under the leadership of PM Modi, by ending casteism and binding the society together, we started the politics of development with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," said Mr Nadda.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)