Watch: US Talk Show Host Claims Solar Eclipse Caused By Climate Change, Gets Roasted

Several internet users were left baffled and called her out for her unscientific remarks.

A co-host of a US talk show is being roasted on the internet after she claimed that climate change was to blame for Monday's solar eclipse and last week's earthquake. Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, made the comments when she was discussing the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that took place on the East Coast over the weekend.

"Our wonderful make-up artist, when the earthquake was happening, she put her coat on. She was like, “Jesus is coming, I'm out, I'm leaving. We've got a solar eclipse, we've got an earthquake… also, I learned that cicadas are coming for the first time in 100 years. All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is going on,'' Ms Hostin said.

Here's the video:

NEW: The View co-host Sunny Hostin tries connecting Climate Change to the solar eclipse and earthquakes.



Clown show 🤡



The comment was so bizarre that even her co-hosts called her out.



“Those things together would maybe lead one to believe that, you know… climate change… pic.twitter.com/AEC9JbVvc4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2024

After her comments, co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg rushed to correct her, insisting that there was nothing sinister behind the eclipse and the rise of bugs.

''Earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It's underground,” host Joy Behar stated.

''And the eclipse, they've known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen, and they actually can say when these things are going to happen. All these folks who are saying it's a sign from God, God doesn't give you a warning. The cicadas come, we have them every 17 years. There are some we get every 20-some-odd years. They go under and come back up,'' Whoopi Goldberg said.

After the footage surfaced on social media, several internet users were left baffled and called her out for her unscientific remarks. One user wrote, ''Is Sunny Hostin the dumbest person on television? Even Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are calling this claim nonsense.''

Another commented, ''Sunny Hostin deserves all the mockery she is getting for this clip. She claims that the solar eclipse and earthquakes are tied to climate change, prompting both Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to jump in to try and save her.''

A third said, ''The View's Sunny Hostin combines an embarrassing lack of intelligence with unbelievably shocking arrogance, which I've found is the least charming form of stupidity.''

Notably, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt across New York and New Jersey on Friday. Meanwhile, on Monday, millions of people across the US, Canada and Mexico witnessed the total solar eclipse -- a rare celestial event.