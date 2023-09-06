Watch: US Cop Barks Like Dog To Trick Teen Suspects Into Surrendering

The deputies also deployed spike sticks to get the vehicle to stop

Pierce County Sheriff's deputy used an unusual tactic to get juvenile car thieves to surrender. One cop used a unique way to trick the suspects into surrendering: barking like a police dog.

According to the department, deputies were called to the cemetery on Chambers Creek Way for reports of a stolen vehicle. The deputies deployed spike sticks to get the vehicle to stop. The suspects, however, continued driving and deputies had to call off the pursuit.

Moments later, the teen suspects rounded a corner, ditched the car along Bridgeport Way, and ran off. Deputies surrounded the area and began searching for the teens.

One deputy spotted the two teens in a ravine near a creek bed.

According to bodycam footage, the deputy yells out to the teens: "Don't make us release our K9!"

Moments later, the deputy starts barking like a dog.

The juvenile suspects came out from hiding and were arrested.

According to Fox13, the teen suspects later told detectives that they actually believed there was a dog about to be sicced on them. One told detectives: "As soon as I heard that dog, I gave up."