Watch: Swift Action By Officials Saves Over 100 On Burning Ferry In Thailand

More than 100 people were onboard a ferry as it caught fire.

A night ferry carrying over 100 passengers narrowly escaped disaster on Thursday morning after a fire broke out near Koh Tao Island, southern Thailand. Thankfully, all passengers and crew onboard were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries, according to a report by The Bangkok Post.

The incident involved the Ko Jaroen 2 ferry, operating the Surat Thani-Koh Tao route. The fire erupted approximately two to three nautical miles off the coast of Koh Phangan district, around 7 am, as per the news report. The overnight ferry, carrying 97 passengers, 11 crew members, and cargo, had departed Surat Thani around 11 pm the previous night. As it approached Koh Tao pier, flames engulfed the engine room, causing panic onboard.

Prompt action by boat operators and island officials ensured a swift rescue operation. Upon receiving the alert at 6:40 am, authorities immediately dispatched boats from Koh Tao to assist those onboard. All passengers and crew were safely brought to shore, although some reportedly experienced minor smoke inhalation.

Discrepancies exist regarding the exact number of people onboard. The Marine Department reported 90 passengers and eight crew members, while Koh Tao police placed the figures at 97 passengers and 11 crew members. A fact-finding committee has been established to investigate the cause of the fire and determine the exact number of individuals involved.

Fortunately, this incident resulted in no casualties, highlighting the effectiveness of the rescue efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.