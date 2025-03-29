Watch: Stranger Fixes Bangladeshi Journalist's Collar During Live Reporting

Bangladeshi journalist Redwan Ahmed Shawon stood on a pavement and recorded his piece-to-camera. On his left, multiple cycle rickshaws moved in a queue. On his right, a bespectacled man, in a beige kurta, and a bag hanging from his shoulders, came from the opposite direction. Then the unexpected happened.

He almost moved past him, paused, looked back, thought for a moment and then adjusted Mr Shawon's collar. He then went about his business as usual, while the journalist continued reporting for Ekhon TV.

The heartwarming moment captured on live television quickly went viral, a respite from the controversies and debates that often dominate social media.

Sharing the post, Mr Shawon wrote, "Pookie Hujur," which roughly translates to "cute sir".

The comments section was full of positive reactions, praising the simplicity and kindness of one stranger towards another. "Brother, what a beautiful moment. There are still so many humble people around us. Just like an older brother," a user said.

Another added, “I really like this.”

“It's foolish to criticise someone who has done a good job,” read a third comment. “We live in a stupid society where people are made fun of when they do something good,” read a comment.

In another such instance involving live TV and a journalist, BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood finished a weather forecast at Wimbledon when a dog pooch ran off with a tennis ball in its mouth, dragging her away.

The reporter said, "It's the Chelsea Flower Show all over again." Ms Kirkwood was referring to a 2021 segment on BBC Breakfast when a guide dog dragged her to the floor as she delivered a live report on the weather at the garden show.