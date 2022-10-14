Watch: Museum Of Future In Dubai Welcomes A Humanoid Robot Staff, Ameca

Picture shows the robot Ameca with museum's staff.

The Museum of Future in Dubai has recently welcomed the most advanced humanoid robot and added it to the impressive staff's crew. Named Ameca, she can greet people, offer directions, and speak several languages. Although the android cannot walk at the present, the technology's inventors say they are working on a version that will make it more similar to humans, reported ARN News.

A video has been posted on the official Instagram and Twitter pages of the Museum of Future four days ago where Ameca can be seen talking with an employee of the museum named Aya.

"Ameca, the most advanced Humanoid Robot in the world joins the Museum of the Future team," the museum wrote while sharing the post.

The robot can be seen in the video footage engaged in a discussion with a museum employee while speaking in Emirati. On their next visit to the Museum of the Future, visitors will be able to meet Ameca.

The video has amassed over 48,000 views and more than 1,600 likes since being shared on Instagram. Surprised users have left amusing remarks after knowing the greatest advancement in the post's comment area.

"Understanding how fast technological innovation is progressing, I ponder where humanity will be in the next 50 to 100 years," wrote one user.

Another said, "This is amazing and scary at the same time. I wonder how much AI and robotics will advance by 2071."

Getting surprised by the technology, a third user commented, "Creepy and sweet."



