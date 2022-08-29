Watch: Johnny Depp Says 'Needed The Work' As He Makes Surprise Appearance At Award Ceremony

"I needed the work," Mr Depp told the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022. The 59-year-old made a quick appearance towards the beginning of the show, with his face digitally projected onto the channel's famous mascot, the Moon Man.

A video going viral on the internet showed Mr Depp floating above the stage in a projection. He delivered one-liners in between commercial breaks. "I needed the work," the actor told the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as the event opened.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, Mr Depp declared that he was available for "birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need... anything". "Oh, I'm also a dentist," he added.

The videos of Johhny Depp's appearance have taken the internet by storm. His fans flooded social media with heart and fire emojis. While one user wrote, " that's amazing! Good to see you Johnny!" another said, "Wish this was longer but happy to see you."

"The best of the best," wrote third. "Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back," commented fourth.

This marks the latest appearance by the actor in an apparent comeback into the public sphere after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against his ex-wife. Back in June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Amber Heard had defamed Mr Depp on all three counts.

While she was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, Mr Depp was demanded to award Ms Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Since his victory in the US court, Mr Depp has started working on his next project in which he is playing the role of controversial King Louis XV. In August, his first look from director Maiwenn's historical love story Jeanne du Barry was released by a French production.