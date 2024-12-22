Watch: Indian-Origin Man Asks King Charles About His Health. His Reply

On December 20, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall to celebrate community cohesion in East London. During the event, the royal couple interacted with a diverse group of attendees, including young people, emergency service workers, community volunteers, and representatives from various faiths.

The event featured a light-hearted moment when Indian-origin man Harvinder Rattan, greeted the King with a question: "Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?" King Charles responded humorously, saying, "I'm still alive," prompting laughter from the attendees.

The royal couple's visit to the town hall came a day after a pre-Christmas lunch hosted at Buckingham Palace on December 19 for the extended royal family. This annual tradition serves as a chance for the family to gather and celebrate ahead of the holiday season.

At the Waltham Forest Town Hall reception, the King and Queen Consort connected with attendees from diverse backgrounds through numerous interactions. Highlights from the event were also featured in a video shared on YouTube by The Royal Family Channel.

This interaction took place against the backdrop of King Charles's ongoing health challenges. Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace disclosed that the King had been diagnosed with cancer. A palace source quoted by People shared, "His treatment has been progressing positively, and as a managed condition, the treatment cycle will continue into next year."

At the event, Queen Camilla made a meaningful gesture by donating toys to children residing in asylum hotels. After watching a performance by a children's choir, the King brought a touch of humor by joking about their "poor teachers" and urging them to fully enjoy the Christmas break.

