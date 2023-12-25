Video: Chaos After Fire Erupts In New York Subway On Christmas Eve

A fire erupted in the New York subway on Christmas Eve, delaying trains in one of the busiest cities in the world. Chaos broke out as smoke filled the subway trapping several passengers, who were seen in videos trying to find their way out. Emergency personnel had to be called in for rescue.

🚨BREAKING: A New York Subway fire caused by an electric bike left nine people injured.



Unfortunately, this is not a first incident that was caused by e-bike in NYC.



pic.twitter.com/7okOjnuCQK — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 25, 2023

Unverified reports suggest the fire started in an electric bike and at least nine injured.

"A/C trains are running with delays in both directions after FDNY responded to a track fire at High St," the New York City Transit Subway said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It also cancelled at least two trains, but it is not clear if it was due to the fire.