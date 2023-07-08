Watch: Cars Swept Away, Residents Trapped As Flash Floods Hit Spain's Zaragoza After Heavy Rainfall

There haven't been any recorded deaths or missing persons as of yet.

Zaragoza in Spain experienced flash flooding on Thursday as torrential rain and severe storm battered the province, The Guardian reported. The heavy downpour resulted in several streets being inundated, causing some drivers to become trapped in their cars.

Videos going viral on social media showed several people clinging to the roof of their vehicles and climbing to nearby trees in a bid to escape the flood waters. According to the outlet, emergency rescue teams were dispatched to rescue the affected individuals and gain control of the situation.

"No place is safe anymore. #ClimateCrisis #Zaragoza #Spain" a user wrote while sharing a video that captured the dramatic scene that unfolded in the region. In the clip, a woman was seen clinging to the roof of her car as floodwaters swept her vehicle away.

Police in Zaragoza have warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel and not to drive through flooded areas. According to The Express, Parque Venecia is one of the seriously impacted areas where individuals are stranded inside their cars. The authorities have stated that despite the widespread property damage, there haven't been any recorded deaths or missing persons as of yet.

Catastrophic damage in Zaragoza, Spain from flash flooding. Reports sound very bad.

Meanwhile, Zaragoza's mayor, Natalia Chueca, evaluated the extent of the damage caused by the "torrential rain" and provided specific measurements, stating that within ten minutes, 20 litres of rainfall per square meter were recorded, and within one hour, it reached 56 litres per square meter.

Ms Chueca said that this intense storm led to flooding, particularly in the Parque Venecia area, but also affected other parts of the city due to the extraordinary and uncommon amount of rainfall. She stressed the city's goal was to return to normalcy as soon as possible.