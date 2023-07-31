Watch: Small Plane Crashes Into Sea Along Crowded US Beach, Pilot Rescued

The pilot was the only person on board the plane

A plane crash-landed in the waters off a crowded Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Saturday, a video of which has surfaced on social media. Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said the plane was a fixed-wing, banner-carrying aircraft. Notably, the pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash.

A video of the incident shows the plane losing altitude, just a short distance from several beachgoers and swimmers. As the wheels hit the surface of the water, the plane flipped over tail-over-nose as it landed in the ocean.

Watch the video here:

Pilot is safe after his 1961 Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub (N4890P) crashed into the water off Hampton Beach New Hampshire Saturday.



Witnesses say they heard the plane's engine sputtering out before it hit the water. The pilot was the only occupant and was rescued by lifeguards. pic.twitter.com/O7SCBwn7Po — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 29, 2023

Soon after, lifeguards rushed into the water to rescue the pilot, who did not suffer any injuries in the crash. The pilot was, however, taken to a local hospital, police told NBC10 Boston.

Emergency crews also later responded to the beach after receiving emergency calls reporting the airplane crash, according to the Hampton Fire Department. Several witnesses, including lifeguards, then worked together to pull the downed craft from the ocean and onto the beach

Lifeguards rushed into the water to rescue the pilot. Several lifeguards and people also helped pull the aircraft from the water.#aircraft#aviation#safetyhttps://t.co/z40o5vZTYgpic.twitter.com/69yN7MtpNP — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 29, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean near Hampton Beach at around noon during a banner tow operation.

The plane is now on shore and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are going to investigate.