Watch: 12-Year-Old Boy Steals Forklift, Leads Police On Hour-Long Chase In US

The boy was taken into custody and no injuries were reported during the pursuit.

A 12-year-old boy in Ann Arbor, Michigan led police on a slow chase in a stolen construction forklift. Around 6:45 p.m. on November 25, officers responded to Forsyth Middle School at 1564 Newport Road following a report of a juvenile attempting to steal a construction vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street with no lights on. Multiple officers began chasing the boy, going roughly 15 to 20 miles per hour.

See the video here:



Ann Arbor Police Department in a release said that the 12-year-old boy went through the Georgetown Boulevard neighbourhood and struck around ten parked vehicles.

Approximately at 7:18 p.m., Washtenaw County deputies took over the chase as the 12-year-old steered the forklift northward on Nixon Road, crossing the M-14 bridge. Police said the driver came to a stop at around 7:53 p.m. in the vicinity of M-14 and Gotfredson.

The boy was taken into custody and no injuries were reported during the pursuit.

Further investigation revealed that the boy unlocked the forklift with a key hidden inside the cab. The vehicle is a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler with a forklift.



