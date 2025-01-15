Advertisement

Walmart Unveils New Logo But The Internet Is Unimpressed: "Someone Got Paid For This?"

The internet, especially X (formerly Twitter), is awash with memes and jokes about Walmart's new logo.

The new logo has divided the internet with many users unimpressed

Walmart's first logo update in 17 years is garnering significant online attention, though it may not be the kind the retail giant anticipated. The redesign, which the company describes as a modernisation grounded in tradition, includes a bolder font, a richer blue background, and a "more energised" yellow spark icon.

Speaking about the change, William White, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Walmart US, said in a press statement: "This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow."

A user commented, "Some consulting firm fleeced them for $500M for this."

Another user wrote, "Breaking: Walmart spends millions to shift their logo's shade by one hex code. Innovation at its finest."

The third user asked on X, "How much do you think they paid for this? $1M? $10M? $100M?"

The fourth user wrote, " Did Walmart release a new logo or a vision test? Just asking."

The fifth user wrote, "Walmart just unveiled their new logo. It looks the f****** same."

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
