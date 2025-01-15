Walmart Unveils New Logo But The Internet Is Unimpressed: "Someone Got Paid For This?"

Walmart's first logo update in 17 years is garnering significant online attention, though it may not be the kind the retail giant anticipated. The redesign, which the company describes as a modernisation grounded in tradition, includes a bolder font, a richer blue background, and a "more energised" yellow spark icon.

Speaking about the change, William White, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Walmart US, said in a press statement: "This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow."

The internet, especially X (formerly Twitter), is awash with memes and jokes about the new logo

Some consulting firm fleeced them for $500M for this. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 13, 2025

Breaking: Walmart spends millions to shift their logo's shade by one hex code. Innovation at its finest. 🛒💸 — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) January 13, 2025

How much do you think they paid for this? $1M? $10M? $100M? — Kody Nordquist (@KodyNordquist) January 13, 2025

Did Walmart release a new logo or a vision test? 🤔



Just asking 😂 pic.twitter.com/L2iW10esvA — ♥️🌷Mariel Schaab 🇦🇷 🇳🇱 Coach4Expats (@MarieSchaab) January 14, 2025

Walmart just unveiled their new logo. It looks the fucking same. pic.twitter.com/UwoQDX4Ij9 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) January 13, 2025

