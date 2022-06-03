'Strength Is In The Absence Of Fear': Ukraine President Quotes Gandhi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has quoted Mahatma Gandhi to describe the condition of the war-torn nation and its people. Mr Zelenskyy was part of the presentation of the credentials ceremony, held at the National Reserve, Sophia of Kyiv, on June 2.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Zelenskyy, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, said, “Strength is in the absence of fear, not in the number of muscles in our body. First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, has also shared pictures featuring Mr Zelenskyy and Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jane, who has presented his credentials to the President at St. Sophia Cathedral.

As per the post by the Embassy, Mr Zelenskyy has wished the newly appointed Ambassador a “successful tenure”.

Посол Харш Кумар Джейн вручив вірчі грамоти Президенту України Володимиру Зеленському у Софійському соборі 2 червня 2022 року. Президент привітав Посла та побажав йому успішного перебування на посаді. @MEAIndia@ZelenskyyUa@MFA_Ukraine@unian_en@interfaxua@KyivIndependentpic.twitter.com/wUugBvtrQP — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) June 2, 2022

Apart from the Indian Ambassador, Mr Zelenskyy has received credentials from US Ambassador Bridget Brink, and Valeriu Chiveri, Ambassador of Moldova.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of all representatives of foreign countries who have resumed their work in Ukraine.

Congratulating the foreign ambassadors, Mr Zelenskyy said that the easiest way they can help his besieged country is by staying there. “I thank all the ambassadors who stayed in Ukraine for as long as possible. Those who returned to Ukraine as soon as possible. I will be glad as much as possible to welcome all those who will soon return to our heart, to Kyiv,” the President was quoted as saying in the official statement.

Mr Zelenskyy has also highlighted that the world applauds their resilience and courage amid the invasion by Russia. He has also called for support for Ukraine and stressed that the Ukrainian people will always overcome any occupier.

Highlighted the significance of the venue where the ceremony was held, the Ukrainian President said that Sophia of Kyiv was founded 1011 years ago and has seen many fateful events and decisions taking place there.