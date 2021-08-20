Vladimir Putin Says World Must Prevent 'Collapse' Of Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the global community to prevent the "collapse" of Afghanistan and warned against "terrorists" entering neighbouring countries, including under the guise of refugees.

At press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, he also spoke out against against the imposing "outside values" on the conflict-torn country.

