Putin Says Talks With Ukraine Possible, But Not With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that talks with Ukraine were possible but not with its President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he deemed "illegitimate".

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on both sides to end the nearly three-year conflict, saying last week that Zelensky wanted to negotiate a "deal" to stop the fighting.

"If (Zelensky) wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part in the negotiations," Putin said, calling the Ukrainian leader "illegitimate" because his presidential term expired during martial law.

"If there is a desire to negotiate and find a compromise, let anyone lead the negotiations there... Naturally, we will strive for what suits us, what corresponds to our interests," he added.

Putin also claimed the fighting would end in two months or less if the West cut its support to Kyiv.

"They will not exist for a month if the money and, in a broad sense, the bullets run out. Everything would be over in a month and a half or two," Putin said.

The conflict has shown no signs of de-escalating despite Trump's promise to enact a quick ceasefire once in office.

Russian officials said Monday that nobody in Trump's team had reached out about setting up a meeting with Putin, but that both sides appeared to be ready for one.

Kyiv has warned against it being excluded from any peace talks, accusing Putin of wanting to "manipulate" Trump.

