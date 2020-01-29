Vladimir Putin Pardons US-Israeli Woman Jailed In Russia For Drug Trafficking

Naama Issachar was arrested at a Moscow airport when she was travelling from India to Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pardoned an Israeli-US woman sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.

The pardon came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected later Wednesday in Moscow where he is due to meet Putin.

Naama Issachar, 26, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in April 2019 as she travelled from India to Israel. Russian authorities said they found nine grammes (three ounces) of cannabis in her checked luggage.