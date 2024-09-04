Putin Orders Russian Scientists To Urgently Develop An 'Anti-Ageing' Cure: Report

The goal is to "save 175,000 lives" by 2030, according to the investigation.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian scientists to fast-track the development of a revolutionary anti-ageing treatment, that could help tackle the country's declining life expectancy. The health ministry's June directive, which came to light through investigative reporting by Meduza and Sistema, has taken leading medical researchers by surprise. The outlets reported that the Russian Health Ministry sent a letter to research institutes, asking doctors to urgently develop and submit proposals aimed at preserving and promoting the health and well-being of Russian citizens. The goal is to "save 175,000 lives" by 2030, according to the investigation.

At the 'Rossiya' exhibition in Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova unveiled the government's plan to invest in cutting-edge technologies aimed at promoting longevity and healthy ageing. Physicians were then requested to submit 'development proposals' focusing on several key areas, including:

Mitigating the effects of cellular ageing

Innovative technologies to prevent cognitive decline and sensory impairment

Methods for modulating and correcting the immune system

4Cutting-edge medical technologies leveraging bioprinting

A Russian doctor who received the letter in June expressed surprise at the sudden urgency with which physicians were asked to develop proposals, saying it was unusual to be given such a tight deadline for a project of this scope.

''They asked us to fast-track all of our proposals — it felt like the letter had just arrived today and the deadline was yesterday. To be honest, it was the first time I'd seen anything like it — usually, any national project or federal program is preceded by several meetings involving various specialists and some sort of public discussion'', he said.

''When we got this letter, honestly, I was stunned. The whole premise baffled me. Oh sure, let's work on restoring the health of these old fogies — it's not like there's anyone else who needs our attention. Right in the middle of the war, we're just supposed to drop everything. The level of cynicism is bewildering,'' another researcher said.

Other researchers and experts are also concerned about the high costs of the research. A source close to the Kremlin stated, ''All the modern research discussed in the national project is quite expensive—developing new drugs costs billions. No single national project can handle that, especially now. I don't think they will be able to put together anything meaningful quickly''

Mikhail Kovalchuk, a close associate of President Putin and director of the prestigious Kurchatov Institute, Russia's premier nuclear research facility, has been actively lobbying for the initiative. He "raves about eternal life and the 'Russian genome,' a Kremlin source said.

According to data released by the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) in July, the country's average life expectancy experienced a decline between July 2023 and June 2024, dropping to 73.24 years.