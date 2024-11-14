"Against Bureaucracy Back Then Too": Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts To Viral Speech

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday reacted to his high school graduation speech video that is doing rounds on social media. Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), the biotech investor said that he was "against bureaucracy back then too" - with a laughing emoji.

Mr Ramaswamy's comment reflects that his ideologies go much back in time.

In the 22-year-old video, a young Mr Ramaswamy is seen addressing his graduating class and guests at Ohio's St. Xavier High School. In the speech, he reflects on his journey through high school.

"I have been racing my entire high school career, but now, when we are finally crossing the finish line, I wish I could have stopped, just a little earlier, and catch a breath of the fresh air that has surrounded me the whole time," he said.

Drawing literary references from his English class, Ramaswamy said, "It is better to travel than it is to arrive" - admitting to having mixed feelings about the moment - graduating high school.

"How am I supposed to feel right now?" he asked, processing his final moments at the university.

I was against bureaucracy back then too. 😂 https://t.co/zVJiDCTMWh — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 13, 2024

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mr Ramaswamy was a nationally-ranked tennis player and the valedictorian of his high school. He graduated in Biology from Harvard and received his J D (Juris Doctor) from Yale Law School while working at a hedge fund.

After completing his education, Mr Ramaswamy started his own biotech company, Roivant Sciences - where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved.

In 2022, he founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm.

Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Mr Ramaswamy and tech billionaire Elon Musk as leads of 'Department of Government Efficiency' - a new wing in the US government. However, these roles are informal and are outside the government - which will not need Senate approval.

According to Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy's mission under this department will be to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.