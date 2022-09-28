Virgin Atlantic Scraps Gendered Uniform, Male Pilots Can Now Wear Skirts

Virgin Atlantic said that it wants to "champion the individuality" of its people

Virgin Atlantic updated its gender identity policy by giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear. The airline announced that it's allowing its female cabin crew and pilots to wear trousers and male counterparts' skirts at work. Owned by Sir Richard Branson, the airline said that it wants to "champion the individuality" of its people and customers.

The female employees of the airlines were required to wear a bright red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy. The airlines said the move was to reflect the diversity of the workforce and these changes will make the airline "the most inclusive airline in the skies".

Along with the video, the airline wrote, "We've changed our uniform code to give our crew, pilot and ground team the option to choose which of our iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood, best represents them," with a hashtag See The World Differently.

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's commercial chief told Telegraph that the airline wanted staff to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. He added, "At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. We want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns."

Internet is mighty impressed with the move. A user commented, " So excited to see this, what a fabulous crew!!!" Another user wrote, "Absolutely incredible." The third user wrote, "This is everything," the third commented.