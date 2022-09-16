Viral Video: US Restaurant Employee Saves Woman And Her Baby During Carjacking

Picture shows the employee stopping the thief from stealing a car.

A restaurant employee in the United States has become hero after saving a woman and her child from a thief who was trying to steal their car. The incident took place in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, according to information shared by Okaloosa County Sheriff Office on Twitter. The post also contains a video that shows the restaurant employee fighting the thief with his bare hands and even pinning him down. In the one-minute clip, the woman can also be seen holding her baby as the employee stops the thief from heading towards the car. The woman can also be seen screaming for help.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

The footage was recorded from a vehicle present nearby. People started to gather at the scene of the crime all of a sudden, and the thief was caught.

The video has gone viral on social media and has attracted more than 7.9 million viewers. It has received more than 34,000 likes and over 5,000 re-tweets. Users have praised the bravery of the employee in the comment section of the post.

One user said, "If I've said once, I've said it a hundred times: Chic Fil a has the best customer service around."

Another simply said, "Wow!!! What a hero."

According to the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Wilkliam Branch of DeFuniak Springs. He has been charged with carjacking with a weapon and a battery after he grabbed car keys from the woman outside Chick-fil-A and got into her car.

The post also said that the employee ran for help when he heard the woman screaming while the thief was wielding a stick.

After the incident, a post was shared by Chick-fil-A on their Facebook handle along with a picture of the employee. "The caption reads, This is the HERO! This is Mykel Gordon! At Chick-fil-A our mission is to "Serve" and today Mykel took it further......to save."



