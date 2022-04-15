Viral Video: Turtle Annoys Lion While Drinking Water From A River

the turtle kept surfacing where the lion was drinking water at the river bank.

A viral video of a lion interrupted by a turtle while drinking water from a river is going viral. The video is shared on an Instagram page 'Finest of world' which has more than 50,000 followers.

As the video begins, a lion is seen drinking water from a river bank and suddenly a small turtle appears near the king of the jungle's mouth. Annoyed, the lion moves a little bit away from that spot. The lion keeps gulping water from the river to quench its thirst but the brave tortoise reappears and this time, even tries to bite the big cat's whiskers.

The lion again moves away but the turtle keeps following it and the video ends there. It has been posted with the caption: “Get off my pond”.

The video has amused Instagram users. "Never thought I'd see a turtle bullying a lion," a user commented.

"Stop Eating My Home," another user commented. "C'mon Try me sir, Try me sir," added another.

A lion is the king of the jungle and other animals are always scared of him. But the turtle's bravery has turned it into a hero - who can stop a lion from drinking water from the river.

The video has received over four lakh likes on Instagram.

People rarely get to seen a lion getting irritated by a such a small creature. This video is making them believe that nobody is small or big, it's just a matter of courage to face the circumstances.

A few days ago, internet was amused to see the video of an injured dog barking at a lion and lioness. They were resting on a grass field when the dog suddenly came running towards them. The lion tried to scare it away, but the dog kept barking.