Protesters vs Cops In Jerusalem As Journalist's Coffin Heads For Burial

Palestinian mourners carry the casket of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akle out of an Israel hospital

Violence erupted at a Jerusalem hospital Friday as the coffin containing the body of a dead journalist emerged ahead of burial, with Israeli police seeking to disperse Palestinian mourners, according to AFP reporters and TV images.

Images aired on Palestine TV showed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh's coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed flags from the crowd around the procession.

An AFP reporter separately saw Israeli forces enter the grounds of St Joseph's hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There was no immediate comment from Israeli police on the incident.

