Video: US President Joe Biden Appears Lost After Speech, Internet Says 'This Is Tragic'

Mr Biden was at the office of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday.

A day after he called out a Congresswoman who recently died, addressing the lawmaker as if she were still alive, a new video doing the rounds on social media appears to show US President Joe Biden lost after a speech. Mr Biden was at the office of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday where he praised its response to Hurricane Ian. After finishing his speech, Mr Biden turned right and moved towards the crowd ignoring the calls made by FEMA officials.

The small clip has been posted on Twitter by RNC Research and other users, and has been viewed millions of times.

It shows the US President saying "Thank you" after his speech and quickly heading towards the crowd. A FEMA official is heard saying "Mr President" but he ignores her voice.

Mr Biden is then seen shaking hands with the people present at the FEMA office with personnel of the US Secret Service quickly following him.

Twitter users posted hilarious comments after watching the video.

"He took off in the wrong direction," said one user.

"This is tragic. We can talk politics and whether or not he is fit to hold the office, but after seeing clip after clip of scenes like these, it should break our hearts. Unquestionably, I am a conservative, but these scenes sadden me. I pray for him," said another.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden addressed a conference on hunger thanked a bipartisan group of lawmakers who pushed the White House to organize the event, including Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Democratic Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern, Republican Indiana Senator Mike Braun and the late Republican Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski.

"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Mr Biden said.

Ms Walorski died in a car crash on August 3. Two of her staffers were also killed in the collision, which occurred in her Indiana district.

