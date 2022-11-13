Video Shows People Rushing To Safety After SUV Rams Street Carnival In US

It is not clear if the person driving the vehicle was under the influence.

At least six people were injured after an SUV car plowed into a crowded street carnival in Los Angeles, United States, on Saturday. According to New York Post, the police said that they were attempting to pull over the white Porche Cayenne SUV during a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off down the street and crashed through a barricade and into a crowd of people.

A video from the scene, shared on Twitter, showed terrified carnival-goers fleeing for their lives in all directions. "A car has rammed into a group of pedestrians at a carnival at or near Los Angeles, California; reports of multiple victims," the caption of the post read.

As per NBC News, the police said that around six people were hit before the driver sped off, with the heavily damaged car. The victims - all between the ages of 15 and 40 - were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the carnival said that they were waiting in line for the rides and food when they heard what sounded like gunshots and a loud boom.

Following the accident, the street soon turned chaotic as people started rushing to safety. The cops said that they tried to pull over the Porsche in a traffic stop when the driver drove into the carnival. The vehicle was later found about three blocks from the crash scene, the police added.

The driver, who has not yet been named, has been taken into custody. It is still not clear if the person driving the vehicle was under the influence. Currently, an investigation is underway, the cops said.