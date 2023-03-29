Video Shows Pakistanis Fighting Over Free Flour As Country Reels Under Economic Crisis

A free flour scheme was launched especially for the poor in the Punjab province

Pakistan is currently facing one of its worst economic crises ever and is in dire need of funds. As a result, common people are struggling to meet their basic needs due to skyrocketing inflation. To beat the inflation, a free flour scheme was launched especially for the poor in the Punjab province under the Ramzan package.

A video has now surfaced on Twitter showing hundreds of Pakistanis in Peshawar running behind and pouncing on a truck carrying wheat flour meant for poor people. In the video, citizens can be seen climbing the truck delivering free wheat flour, while pushing and elbowing one another. It was later reported that locals looted the truck before it reached the distribution centre.

A Twitter user shared visuals of the incident and wrote, ''The wheat supplied by the #Pakistan government to the flour mills of Sambaryal from which free flour is being given. Meanwhile, people in #Peshawar fighting for free Atta.

See the post here:

Meanwhile people in #Peshawar fighting for free Atta(flour). pic.twitter.com/LsrUdgmx4A — Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) March 27, 2023

The protesters also blocked the road after standing in queues for hours to get flour but failed to get their hands on a 10-kilogram bag. Meant for the country's underprivileged classes, the package was described as a significant relief for the poor, Daily Times reported.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that at least four elderly people have died in the last few days while trying to collect free flour. He said the incidents occurred due to the huge rush of people and the lack of facilities at the distribution points set up by the government to distribute free flour among the citizens.

"Two of them died due to stampede and the other two died after getting exhausted while standing in queue for long hours," he said. Police on the other hand also baton-charged the people seeking free flour to force them to stand in the queue.

The country's economy has been in turmoil and desperately needs external financing, with its foreign exchange reserves dipping to around USD 3 billion.