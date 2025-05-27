Video Shows Moment Car Ploughs Liverpool Football Club Victory Parade

A car ploughed into a packed crowd celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title victory on Monday, injuring nearly 50 people, including four children. The police have arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area in connection with the incident, but the event was not being treated as terrorism.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims told a press conference.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism," she added.

At least 27 football fans were taken to the hospital, David Kitchin, the head of service at North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said. According to him, two people, one child and one adult, had "sustained serious injuries.

Police added that 20 other people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, and more were showing up at local emergency departments with injuries. Officials did not identify any of the victims.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing a dark-color vehicle suddenly accelerating into the crowd. At least one person can be seen being thrown into the air, and others falling around as the car lurched forward. The video then shows the vehicle being brought to a halt and swarmed by angry fans, who broke the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

Ufffff 🤯

Un wn se volvió loco contra los aficionados del Liverpool en la Premier League pic.twitter.com/HpnGn8CtpY — koke_nortino (@antofaopina2022) May 27, 2025

The police did not disclose how the vehicle had made its way into the middle of the parade route, as the roads were closed for the celebrations. Tens of thousands of people had turned out in torrential rain for what should have been jubilant celebrations to see the northwest English side's victory parade.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended the "remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services".

"They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events," he said in a statement, adding: "the whole country stands with Liverpool".