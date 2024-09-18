Video Shows Explosion At Funeral Of Hezbollah Member Killed In Pager Blast

One of the explosions occurred during the funeral of a Hezbollah member

Walkie talkies used by Lebanon's Hezbollah members exploded in the group's Beirut stronghold, with a live stream on social media showing the chaos that unfolded during the explosion, Reuters reported quoting a source close to the group.

One of the explosions occurred during a funeral procession of a Hezbollah member who was killed yesterday in the pager blast. People can be seen scrambling for safety after a device detonated.

Three people have died in the walkie-talkie blast, according to Lebanon's state media.

How many devices blew up is not known yet. There have been reports of landline telephones exploding too at various locations in East Lebanon.

This comes a day after pagers exploded across the country, killing nine people and injuring more than 2,800 others, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed.

Iran's state media also reported that its Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also wounded in yesterday's pager incident.

The handheld wireless walkie talkies were bought at the same time as the pagers, as per reports.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack.

The group said today that it attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets in the first strike at its arch-rival since pager blasts wounded thousands of its members.

Israel's spy agency Mossad planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, a senior Lebanese security source and another source told news agency Reuters.

Mossad has a long history of sophisticated operations on foreign soil.