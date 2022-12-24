Video: Thermometer Shows Different Readings On Covid+ Boy's Cheek In China

The thermometer reads temperature that changes when it is brought near right cheek and forehead

China is currently witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases where many are believed to have contracted the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Amid rising concerns over transmission of the virus, a video has come to light from China that shows a boy, infected with COVID-19, having two different temperature readings on his cheeks.

In the clip, shared by Newsflare, a person is measuring the temperature of a boy using a non-contact thermometer. As the device is pointed at the boy's left cheek, it reads the temperature that changes when the thermometer is brought near the right cheek and the forehead.

According to Newsflare, the video was filmed in China's Liaoning province on December 20. The temperature was measured by his father. The thermometer showed a reading of 38.1 degree Celsius on one cheek of the boy and 36.1 degrees Celsius on the other. However, the temperature got normal the next day as the fever subsided.

Later, the father consulted doctors and experts and learned that the unusual temperature reading was due to an endocrine disorder as a result of the high fever caused by the coronavirus infection.

The new Omicron sub-variant, besides China, has been detected in several countries including the US, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and France. Four cases have also been reported in India. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and stated that “we are prepared to manage any situation”.

The variant is highly transmissible and has a shorter incubation period. It has a higher capacity to cause reinfection and can even infect vaccinated individuals. Its symptoms are similar to upper respiratory infection and include runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. Some infected with the variant have also complained of vomiting and diarrhea. While the variant can spread faster, it is unlikely to result in severe complications.