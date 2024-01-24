Video: Russian Plane With 65 Prisoners Of War Crashes, Goes Up In Flames

A Russian IL-76, a heavy lift military transport aircraft crashed with 65 Ukrainian Prisoners of Wars (POWs) in the Belgorod region of Russia, which borders the region.

Video | Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes



A video of the crash showed the aircraft rapidly losing altitude and heading straight toward the ground, the IL-76 aircraft look out of pilot's control and crashes near a residential area. The aircraft crashed on its right wing and was up in flames.

"At around 11 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight," AFP reported quoting Moscow's defence ministry as saying.

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," it said.

