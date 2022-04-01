Video Of Curious Owl Investigating Weather Camera Delights Twitter

The curious owl kept looking at the camera for 25 seconds.

The video of a curious owl looking into a weather camera is making waves on social media. The video has been posted on Twitter by many news outlets. It shows the bird curiously looking at the object (the camera) to understand what it is.

The 27-second video clip starts with the night view of an area in Montana, the United States. Soon, a bird's head pops up from the bottom in extreme close-up.

The owl moves his head around to figure out what it is looking at. The inquisitive bird also looks inside the camera lens.

Many users online are amused to see the curious bird and it persistence to find out more about the object.

“It should be the friend of batman, he tried to looking for food,” one user tweeted.

“Wildlife always brighten up the rest of your day,” another user posted.

The camera belongs to Montana-based television station KRTV. The Great Falls eyecam is installed at the top of a bank building, the network said.

It further said that the camera is meant to monitor weather conditions, but occasionally records visits from spiders, moths and birds.

Animals and their interaction with human technology is always a delight to watch. In February, a video emerged from New Zealand which showed a parrot stealing a family's GoPro and capturing the "bird's eye view" of a national park.

Another such video from the US showed a man was amused to find a bear playing with a lost GoPro camera. The furry animal brought the camera close to its face before leaving it in the snow.

In November last year, a curious parrot visited the traffic camera installed at a highway in Brazil. The video of the encounter had gone viral on social media.