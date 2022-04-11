Video: New Pak PM's Hand Movements That Made Mics Fly During Speeches

Shehbaz Sharif succeeds Imran Khan as Pakistan PM after his dramatic ouster from power. (File)

Pakistani politician Shehbaz Sharif's animated hand gestures have gripped the internet once again with his election as the new Prime Minister.

Known for quoting revolutionary poetry, Mr Sharif has often been seen sending microphones flying with hand movements during his impassioned speeches.

A video compilation of such glimpses recently went viral on social media, prompting hilarious memes and jokes in both India and Pakistan.

Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements ???????? #ShahbazSharif#ImranKhan#NoConfidenceMotionpic.twitter.com/FdtVtkgt2v — Farhad Khan (@Farhadkhan998) April 9, 2022

Mr Sharif, who succeeds Imran Khan after his dramatic ouster following a midnight no-confidence vote on Saturday, is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Pakistan National Assembly elected Mr Sharif as the new prime minister on Monday, capping weeks of political turmoil in the country. His swearing-in is scheduled today late in the evening.