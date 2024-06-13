Video: Italian Parliament Erupts Into Violence Over Government Bill

However, the bill in question has not yet passed

A contentious debate in the Italian parliament surrounding a local government bill erupted into chaos when a lawmaker's attempt to present the national flag to a colleague during the discussion sparked a physical altercation. The incident sent shockwaves through the chamber, with security personnel rushing to intervene and separate the involved parties.

Video of the incident has surfaced across social media platforms. According to Politico, on June 12, a heated debate in the Italian parliament over a local government bill soon turned chaotic. The altercation disrupted the session.

The media outlet revealed that Leonardo Donno, a 5 Star Movement MP vehemently opposed to the reform, approached Minister Roberto Calderoli and aggressively shoved an Italian flag towards him. This act triggered immediate intervention as two clerks tackled Donno to prevent further confrontation. Dozens of lawmakers from the League and Brothers of Italy parties, aligned with Prime Minister Meloni's coalition, surged into the commotion. The incident escalated further when Donno fell, necessitating his removal from the chamber by parliamentary medical staff in a wheelchair.

Watch the video here:

🚨 Breaking News: A brawl erupted yesterday in the Italian Parliament over a controversial law aiming to expand regional autonomous powers. One legislator was injured and had to be wheeled out in a wheelchair. 🛑💥🦽 #Italy#Parliament#BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/aPOHHA3GoK — Asaf Givoli (@AsafGivoli) June 13, 2024



However, the bill in question has not yet passed, with debate scheduled to continue in the chamber on Thursday.

A user commented, "This is a strong signal to distribute power away from the central state."

Another user wrote, "Some fascists attacking another parliamentarian showing them the Italian flag."

The third user wrote, "He came out with an Italian flag and was attacked for it!"