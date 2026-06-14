Video: Helicopters Collide Mid-Air In Rio De Janeiro, 6 Crew Members Dead

At least six people died Sunday after two helicopters collided mid-air in western Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

"Reports indicate that the helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles," said the statement.

"At least six fatalities have been confirmed, all were crew members of the aircraft involved in the accident."

The accident took place in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

Images of the scene in local media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the car dealership, where several cars were on fire.

Small aircraft crashes are common in Brazil, the world's fifth-largest country.

Last month a small plane crashed into the side of a building in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, killing the pilot and copilot.

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