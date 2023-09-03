Video: Gender Reveal Party Turns Deadly As Plan Crashes In Front Of Guests In Mexico

A stunt plane crashed in front of oblivious guests.

A terrifying video has gone viral on the internet which shows a gender reveal in Mexico ending in a tragedy. The video shows a stunt plane involved in the celebration crashing in front of the guests.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the footage shows an expecting couple smiling and holding hands in front of a sign that read, "Oh baby". Moments later, a stunt plane crashed in front of oblivious guests.

According to Express.co.uk, the family was hosting the ceremony in San Pedro, Mexico when the disaster struck.

The 32-year-old pilot, named Luis Angel N., was later found lying in the wreckage of the plane before he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The caption of the video reads, "Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico."

See the video here:

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

The video soon went viral on the internet. Commenting on the video, a person wrote, "The way the camera panned back to the couple with not the slightest care in the world for the pilot is sad."

Another added: "Why do they have to do such extreme gender reveals lately? Why can't they just settle for something simple?"

"If you watch the video in slow motion you can see he pulled really hard on the stick. Overstressed the wings," the third user wrote.



