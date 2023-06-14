Video: Environment Activists Smear Paint On Monet Artwork In Stockholm

The artwork was Monet's "The Artist's Garden at Giverny" from 1900.

Environment activists on Wednesday smeared red paint and glued their hands to the protective glass on a Monet painting at Stockholm's National Museum, police and the museum said.

"Two women around the ages of 25 and 30 were arrested," police said, as the organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) claimed responsibility for the action in an interview with AFP.

Emma & Maj, sjuksköterska respektive sjuksköterskestudent, idag i aktion på Nationalmuseum. Läget är så jäkla kritiskt. Därför satte de röda handavtryck & limmade fast sig på skyddsglaset på Monets kända tavla Konstnärens trädgård i Giverny. #återställvåtmarkerpic.twitter.com/Gr0bFzqHDX — Återställ Våtmarker (@vatmarker) June 14, 2023

The museum told AFP it was "not yet known" if the painting itself had been damaged.

The painting "is being examined by the museum's curators to see if there has been any damage", the museum said in a statement, while spokeswoman Hanna Tottmar said they hoped to "have more information" on Thursday.

Aterstall Vatmarker posted a video on Facebook where the two women, one a nurse and the other a nursing student, could be seen smearing the paint and then gluing their hands to the glass.

The two then shout: "The (climate) situation is acute" and "our health is threatened".

In an interview with AFP, Aterstall Vatmarker accused the Swedish government of not respecting its international climate commitments.

"We should lower our emissions by 31 percent. But our emissions are still increasing. It's outrageous," said Helen Wahlgren, a spokesperson for the group.

