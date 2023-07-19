Video: Divers Spot Rare Gigantic 'Doomsday' Fish With Mysterious Holes In Taiwan

The fish is measured around 6-and-a-half feet long

Divers in Taiwan spotted a giant oarfish with mysterious holes in its body. The rare sea creature- nicknamed the "doomsday fish" was spotted floating eerily upright near Ruifang District in Taipei, CNN reported.

It is reported that mysterious holes in its body are believed to be inflicted while escaping from a shark attack.

The video which is going viral on the internet shows stunned divers circling around the shimmery fish. In fact, one of the divers also tried to touch the fish.

The caption of the video reads, "A wild experience with a rare deep-sea monster. Oarfish are large, greatly elongated, pelagic lampriform fish belonging to the small family Regalecidae. Found in areas spanning from temperate ocean zones to tropical ones, yet rarely seen, the oarfish family contains three species in two genera. One of these, the giant oarfish (Regalecus glesne), is the longest bony fish alive, growing up to 11 m (36 ft) in length."

See the video here:

According to New York Post, the fish is measured around 6-and-a-half feet long, which is big but that doesn't compare to their maximum size of 36 feet long, the longest of any bony fish.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognises the oarfish as the longest bony fish currently known to exist.

The appearance of an oarfish has long been associated with the notion of earthquakes but it has not been scientifically proven. These creatures are often found at depths ranging from 656 to 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface.