Video: Dead Bodies, Scorched Earth; The Human Toll Of The Israel-Gaza War

Destroyed and burnt-down houses can also be seen in the video.

Dead bodies everywhere, a scorched patch of ground, charred vehicles and destroyed houses - with the war against Gaza continuing to escalate on its fourth day, a video posted on social media has given an insight into the human toll the conflict has taken in Israel.

A video posted by the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday shows a woman narrating what she sees as she walks around a village in southern Israel probably hit by rockets during the attack by Hamas. The village also saw people being taken as hostages.

WATCH: Exclusive IDF footage from the scene of the massacre in southern Israel.



Hamas' cruelty knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/uPj2RSRihp — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

The video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows the woman entering the area, describing that she is seeing dead bodies everywhere and the ground burnt. The camera then pans to a bus stop, where clothes can be seen strewn, and the woman says that they belonged to people taken by Hamas operatives.

A destroyed house is seen across the street, Several mangled cars can also be seen and so can a cut portion of a fence, from where the operatives allegedly entered the village. The woman says the operatives burnt down everything in sight and goes on to show a charred truck used to get supplies into the village, as well as a burnt-down house.

The video ends with sirens going off and the woman and other people taking cover.

Death Count Rising

Over 3,000 people have died in the war, which began when Hamas fired 5,000 rockets into Israel in 20 minutes, news agency AFP reported. Israel has said it has recaptured the border areas of Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel's fightback was only the beginning of a sustained war to destroy Hamas and "change the Middle East".

Fear and chaos also reigned among the 2.3 million Palestinians living in the crowded and impoverished Gaza strip, which has been hit by thousands of Israeli bombs, the AFP report said. Fireballs repeatedly lit up Gaza City before dawn on Tuesday, as explosions shook the ground and sirens wailed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Mr Netanyahu called him and gave him an update on the deadly conflict. The Prime Minister said he assured his Israeli counterpart that India stands with Israel in "this difficult hour", and underscored that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms.