Video: Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives For BRICS Meeting, This Happens Next

It is unclear what caused the confusion

An unusual event took place at the BRICS Summit when Chinese President Xi Jinping was left puzzled after his aide was stopped by security personnel.

In a video going viral on social media, it is shown that Mr Jinping was walking towards the hall. As the Chinese president entered a hall, a man, believed to be a Chinese security official, began sprinting in an effort to catch up to the president. As soon as he reached in the proximity to Xi, a South African security official blocked him from entering as his movements raised suspicion.

The Chinese president seemed confused and repeatedly looked back, but the doors had already closed.

See the video here:

It is unclear what caused the confusion, according to some reports the security official was the official translator of Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging a handshake and in brief conversation with each other on Thursday at the BRICS Summit in the South African capital city of Johannesburg.

Before issuing a joint statement of the 15th BRICS Summit by the leaders of the grouping, PM Modi and the Chinese Premier were seen walking and chatting before they took their designated seats.

Also, post the briefing, the two leaders were seen exchanging a handshake on the stage.

Meanwhile at the Summit today it was announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS from January 2024.