Utah's Great Saltwater Lake Drops To Lowest Level After Amid Drought: Report

The water level in the lake fell to 4,190.1 feet above sea level.

The Great Salt Lake in Utah fell to its lowest recorded level this month as western United States continues to weather a historic drought. Concerned at the sobering milestone, several researchers and lawmakers have warned of significant hazards to animals and humans along its retreating shoreline.

The Great Salt Lake is the biggest saltwater lake in the Americas and the eight largest in the world. On July 3, the water body recorded its lowest level since records began in 1847. According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the water level in the lake fell to 4,190.1 feet above sea level and is likely to drop further over the summer.

This is a new historic low for the second time in less than a year and a terrible milestone, said The Guardian.

The department shared a picture of the drying saltwater lake on its official Twitter handle on July 6.

According to a release based on the historical statistics, the water level in the lake will most certainly continue to fall until the volume of incoming water to the lake equals or surpasses evaporative losses in the autumn or early winter.

"Lake level data recorded at this gage has proven invaluable for resource managers and researchers working on Great Salt Lake during this dynamic time," USGS Utah Water Science Center data chief Ryan Rowland said in the government release.

It further quoted executive director of the department Joe Ferry as saying, "This is not the type of record we like to break."

"Urgent action is needed to help protect and preserve this critical resource. It's clear the lake is in trouble. We recognize more action and resources are needed, and we are actively working with the many stakeholders who value the lake."



